White Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online, On TV

With the Wild Card Games now behind us, the divisional round of the 2021 Major League Baseball playoffs is set to begin.

The Astros on Thursday will host the White Sox for Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-five series. Houston earned the second seed in the American League postseason field with a 95-67 regular-season record, while Chicago finished a shade behind at 93-69.

Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Astros opposite fellow right-hander Lance Lynn. Houston is favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is how to watch White Sox-Astros Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live