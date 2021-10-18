Why Boomer Esiason Isn’t Giving Up On Patriots’ Playoff Chances

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ postseason aspirations took another hit Sunday when New England was edged out by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Bill Belichick’s team now is two games below .500 and its remaining regular-season schedule isn’t exactly a cakewalk. Still, Boomer Esiason believes the Patriots have a shot at reaching the playoffs.

“With a 17-game season, yes,” Esiason said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I’m not off the bandwagon. I’m not. You guys can all quit on your team if you want. I’m not quitting on the Patriots.

“The reason I’m not doing that is because they have taken two of the best teams right to the end of the game. They’ve gone, as Bill Belichick said yesterday, toe-to-toe with one of the best offenses we’ve seen in the NFL. I’m telling you, when they start getting into other parts of their schedule against other teams that aren’t this good, they’ll rack up some wins. ? This is a long, long year. I know it’s disappointing, but I’m still saying that I’m going to stick with them at this point.”

A great opportunity to get back in the win column awaits the Patriots on Sunday when they’ll host the hapless New York Jets.