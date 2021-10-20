NESN Logo Sign In

Carlos Correa likes to see Major League Baseball players have fun, even when it’s at his expense.

The Astros shortstop was at the receiving end of a taunt from Eduardo Rodriguez during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Rodriguez motioned to his wrist after inducing a Correa groundout, much like the two-time All-Star did after he belted a go-ahead home run in Game 1.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora immediately scolded Rodriguez for his bravado, and the southpaw after Monday’s game noted that he wanted to apologize to Correa. But the Houston star himself believes an apology isn’t necessary.

“Yeah, I heard he wanted to apologize or something like that. I don’t think he needs to apologize. He didn’t do anything wrong at all,” Correa told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart before Tuesday’s game. “He was enjoying the game, he was having fun. It was his time yesterday. It’s all fair game, man. I enjoyed it. I enjoy when players show emotions. I enjoy when they go out there and they perform and they let you know. It was just great overall. So, there’s no need to apologize. I will not let him apologize. He did nothing wrong.”

Correa showed off the celebration once again in Game 4. His leadoff double against Nathan Eovaldi ignited a seven-run ninth inning that lifted the visitors to a 9-2 victory.