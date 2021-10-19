Why Carlos Correa ‘Loved Every Single Bit’ Of Eduardo Rodriguez Taunt

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora didn’t like Eduardo Rodriguez doing the “it’s my time” taunt after the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, but Carlos Correa took no issue with it.

In fact, Correa loved it.

The Boston Red Sox handily beat the Houston Astros 12-3 on Monday night at Fenway Park to take a 2-1 series lead. Rodriguez looked sharp through six innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out seven.

After getting Correa to ground out to end the sixth, Rodriguez pointed to his wrist, much like Correa did in Game 1 after blasting the go-ahead home run. Correa wasn’t miffed by it, though, because he believes things like that will help grow the game of baseball.

“He did my celebration. I thought it was kind of cool,” Correa told reporters after the game, per FOX Sports. “It’s just the way baseball should trend going forward. We talk about making baseball fun. We talk about baseball growing and more people watching the sport — you do things like that, you need to let the players have fun. I loved it personally.

“I think the game should move in that direction, where you can show emotions and be yourself and can keep it real,” Correa added. “I know in the media, you ask me questions, I keep it real all the time and I say how it is. There’s a lot of fakeness out there and the cliché answers that you get. I feel like players should be more real. I feel players should be able to express themselves and have fun. I loved every single bit of it.”

Correa went out to laud Rodriguez for his outing and once again reiterated why he had no problem with the southpaw showing some emotion.