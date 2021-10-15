Why Chris Sale (Not Nathan Eovaldi) Will Start ALCS Game 1 For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora threw everyone a curveball — or, more appropriately, a wipeout slider — Thursday when he announced Chris Sale will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Nathan Eovaldi could’ve taken the ball Friday night in Houston on regular rest after last pitching Sunday in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but Cora instead opted for Boston’s longtime ace, who struggled in his two most recent outings.

So, what went into the skipper’s decision?

“Just the whole series,” Cora told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “It’s a seven-game series. You have to win four. Everybody has to be part of this. We feel comfortable with Chris with the rest that he got. And obviously giving Nate one more day is going to benefit. The off day, the structure of the bullpen (Friday), so we should be OK.”

When Sale toes the rubber in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, it’ll be exactly one week since he faced the Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS. The left-hander lasted just an inning in that start, allowing five runs on four hits, the biggest being a grand slam by Jordan Luplow.

The Red Sox rallied in that contest, ultimately winning 14-6 to even the series at one game apiece. And they never looked back, securing back-to-back walk-off victories in Games 3 and 4 to punch their ticket to the ALCS. But Sale?s woes were a continuation of his final regular-season start on Oct. 3, in which he surrendered two runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts while lasting just 2 1/3 innings against the lowly Washington Nationals.

Still, Cora didn’t waver in rolling with the seven-time All-Star for Game 1 in Houston.