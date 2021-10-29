Why Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Will Upset Chargers In Week 8

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots head to Los Angeles on Sunday to face Justin Herbert and the 4-2 Chargers.

During Friday’s episode of FS1’s “The Herd”, host Colin Cowherd expressed his confidence for the underdog Patriots to take the W in the Week 8 matchup.

“I like the Patriots plus four-and-a-half,” Cowherd said.

The Patriots currently are the four-point underdog for the spread and Cowherd explained why he doesn’t think this will be an easy win for the Chargers. He’s all for the Pats’ ability to come out with a win.

Patriots to upset the Chargers? Trust Colts at home?@ColinCowherd's Week 8 Blazin' 5 is here: pic.twitter.com/s8XqNUTYz8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 29, 2021

The first point he addresses is Mac Jones and Herbert are two young quarterbacks going head-to-head. Cowherd argues clearly for the Patriots to upset the Chargers and attributes this to Jones’ proven passing yard and touchdown capability from the past three weeks as well as the lack of defense from L.A.

“Mac Jones is playing really well. 13 TDs (over) the last three weeks for the Patriots. Only (Tom) Brady and the Bucs have more,” Cowherd stated.