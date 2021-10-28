Why Did Joel Quenneville Coach Vs. Bruins? Panthers GM Ducks Questions

NESN Logo Sign In

Joel Quenneville had no business being behind the bench Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

But, like nothing ever happened, there he was for puck drop, guiding the Florida Panthers to a win over the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers head coach is set to meet with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Quenneville was named in an investigation into the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks, with former player Kyle Beach alleging he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich. Quenneville, according to the report, was in a meeting about the allegations but did nothing — and as recently as this summer said he did not know about it at the time.

Even if Quenneville is absolved of any wrongdoing, it made absolutely no sense to have him coaching in Florida’s game Wednesday, less than 24 hours before a meeting that could potentially impact his future in the NHL. Apparently, the Panthers were more than comfortable with him coaching — up until, of course, it was time to meet with the media and explain why.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito addressed the media after the game, saying that Quenneville would not take any questions and that Beach’s accusations were “deeply troubling.” Then, as he attempted to hightail it out of the press conference area, he was hit with questions, which he avoided.

Reporter: “Will he still coach the team?”

Zito: “I’m not going to comment. I respect you guys, but I’m not going to comment right now.”