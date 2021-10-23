Why Did Red Sox DFA Franchy Cordero? Alex Cora Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a roster move Friday ahead of their American League Championship Series Game 6 against the Astros.

Boston announced it designated Franchy Cordero for assignment and activated Phillips Valdez from the COVID-19 related injury list. The move kind of came out of nowhere and was a bit random given the fact neither Cordero nor Valdez were on the ALCS roster.

Valdez was on the COVID IL since Sept. 12 and he filled the final spot on the 40-man roster once Cordero was DFAd.

So, why the sudden move? And why DFA the only current major league piece in the Andrew Benintendi trade?

“Good kid, good talent,” Cora told reporters, via MassLive. “Excellent athlete. He just needs to play. He needed to play. The more he plays, the better he’s going to be. Throughout his career, injuries have played a part of slowing down his development.”

Cordero struggled to find a groove with the Red Sox, but was successful during his time with Triple-A Worcester. He batted .300 with 13 home runs.

It’s unclear if Cordero will clear waivers, but if gets claimed he will be on his fourth team since 2020.