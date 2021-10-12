NESN Logo Sign In

Another year, another boring alternate for Boston.

It appears the Celtics will open their season wearing their “Classic Edition” uniforms while playing on a parquet floor.

They’re certainly taking the term classic to extreme, not changing up their color palette at all and keeping things simple with the special jersey and shorts.

Chris Grenham of Forbes on Tuesday shared pictures of the uniform and noted they’ll debut them in their home opener on Oct. 22 against the Toronto Raptors, according to the NBA’s LockerVision site.

According to the NBA's LockerVision site, the Celtics will have a new court layout when they wear their "classic edition" uniforms this year: pic.twitter.com/lxr6EcpZzy — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 12, 2021

As for the court, we’re unsure what that fog detail is in the low post. Smoke from the cigar of Red Auerbach, perhaps?

Either way, it might be time to start taking suggestions from Weird Celtics Twitter about alternates. They’ve come up with great stuff in the past. Or, Nike might get inspiration from their team that worked with the Red Sox and saw a ton of success with their bright yellows.