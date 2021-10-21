Why Dusty Baker Doesn’t Feel ‘Great’ About Astros’ ALCS Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

The Astros are in the driver’s seat, but Dusty Baker isn’t going to kick his feet up until his team reaches its ultimate destination.

Houston appeared to be on a fast track to offseason vacation when it was shellacked by the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. But the Astros rebounded with two drubbings of their own, and they now have a pair of opportunities to clinch a World Series berth on their home field.

Speaking with the media after Houston’s Game 5 win Wednesday, Baker recalled some unfortunate memories as he explained why he’s tempering his comfort level despite the Astros’ favorable position.

“I feel good. I don’t feel great,” Baker told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “I won’t feel great until we accomplish our goal. I’ve been up a couple of times 3-2. I was up 3-2 one time in Chicago and going back to Wrigley with Kerry Wood and let’s see … and Mark Prior pitching. I was feeling confident at that time, but you got to get the job done. You can feel confident all you want to, but those guys there taking the last breath and the final life out of anything is — it’s a tough road. They’re going to fight you until the end.

“Yeah, I mean, I feel good. I don’t feel great.”

Baker, of course, is referencing the 2003 National League Championship Series. His Cubs actually held a 3-1 lead in that memorable set, only to watch the then-Florida Marlins rip off three consecutive victories and advance to the World Series.

So yeah, it’s easy to understand why Baker won’t even flirt with complacency.