Why Game 4 Redemption Was ‘Really Special’ For Eduardo Rodriguez

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was thrust into a big spot Monday as Boston looked to keep its momentum going in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

But the match proved to be exactly what the left-hander — and the Red Sox — needed.

Rodriguez went five innings while allowing two runs on three hits in a redemption story of sorts as he helped Boston advance to the American League Championship Series with a walk-off win. It came after Rodriguez pitched less than two innings in a Game 1 loss against the Rays.

“After the last start, today was really special for me,” Rodriguez said after Boston’s 6-5 win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was just amazing to get out there and have the opportunity to do what I did today.

“After everything I went through last year … and then everything that I went through this year — all the bad starts, good starts, up and down, everything — to have the opportunity to be here today, it’s just something that was really special.”

Rodriguez went 13-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 31 starts during the regular season after sitting out 2020 to recover from myocarditis he developed as a result of COVID-19.

Rodriguez was exceptional during the early innings Monday as he retired each of the first nine batters he faced, including winning a 17-pitch at-bat against Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows in the top of the third inning. He allowed one hit through four innings while the Rays did not have a runner in scoring position until the fifth.