Why Jeremy Swayman’s Start For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Will Be ‘Toughest’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman will look to help get the Bruins back on track Thursday night against the Hurricanes in what one former Boston goalie believes will be the rookie’s toughest start yet.

Swayman will get his first start between the pipes in eight days when Boston takes on an undefeated Carolina team just 24 hours after losing 4-1 to the undefeated Florida Panthers.

It will be no easy task to take down a tough Hurricanes team that has scored 22 goals in their first give games, and former Bruins goalie and NESN Bruins analyst Andrew Raycroft believes it will be Swayman’s toughest challenge to date.

“Swayman’s got a tough start tonight in Carolina,” Raycroft said Thursday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe,” as transcribed by WEEI.com “This is his toughest start of his career by far, having to play back-to-back on the road. This is the first time that’s happened in his career, two games on the road back-to-back. This is another team that’s undefeated. So this is a good test for Swayman. These are the games he’s going to have to perform in, have to find ways to win to be able to play more as the season goes on.”

Swayman is coming off the worst start of his young career against the Philadelphia Flyers last week. He gave up six goals and just couldn’t seem to get into a groove all night.

We’ll soon see if the extra rest is what Swayman needed to bounce back and get the Bruins back in the win column.

Puck drop from PNC Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.