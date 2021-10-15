Why Julian Edelman Is Very High On Mac Jones, Patriots’ ‘Impressive’ QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones has the Julian Edelman stamp of approval.

During an appearance Friday on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, the retired Patriots wide receiver explained how Jones has impressed him during the rookie’s first five games as New England’s starting quarterback.

“I think he’s doing well,” said Edelman, “I think he’s doing well. They’re not doing great. I mean, their red-area offense needs some help, and they need to create some more explosion plays. But as far as seeing a kid come in and retain the offense and see what plays they’re running and see his quarterback clock and his clicking ability from certain reads, it’s been impressive, and guys that I’ve talked to that are still there are impressed with him and how he’s been able to digest the playbook and the offensive scheme.

“So it’s exciting for him. He’s got that kind of even-keeled, cool, collect kind of attitude if you see him, and if he continues that, I think the big plays will come and he’ll learn how to play. There’s games within games that, once you get the offense down, you can start doing those things. If he continues to improve and believe in the system, I think he’s going to be a pretty good quarterback.”

As Edelman noted, the Patriots’ offense has scuffled through the first five games, ranking 26th in scoring, 31st in red-zone conversion rate and 24th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Jones has thrown five interceptions over the last three weeks and had a few other passes bounce off defenders’ hands during last Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

But Edelman, who retired shortly before Jones was drafted and who now works as an analyst for “Inside the NFL,” hasn’t seen the type of boneheaded, game-altering miscues that most first-year signal-callers are prone to.

“He hasn’t made real bad football plays,” the ex-wideout said. “He’s made a couple doy-doy plays, like the one where he threw it backward (in Week 1) … but we watch these other (rookie) quarterbacks — lot of doy-doys.”