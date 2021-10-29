Why Patriots Fullback Will Have Red Hair For Sunday’s Chargers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakob Johnson will be hard to miss when the New England Patriots take the field at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.

The 26-year-old sported a fiery new look when he spoke with reporters over Zoom on Friday, having dyed his trademark dreadlocks a distinctive shade of red.

“Crimson,” to be exact.

You see, Johnson’s makeover wasn’t a personal choice or an especially ambitious Halloween costume (though he’s considering going as “Knuckles from Sonic or Chucky” to take advantage of it). It was the result of a wager gone wrong with Patriots running back Damien Harris.

Johnson, who played his college ball at Tennesse, said he made a “huge bet” with Alabama alum Harris on the outcome of last Saturday’s Volunteers-Crimson Tide matchup.

“The third Saturday in October hasn’t been great for me,” Johnson said. “I made some wagers and had to pay the price. … This is the result.”

New look today for fullback Jakob Johnson.



Why? He lost a "big bet" to Damien Harris on the Alabama-Tennessee game, so he had to dye his hair "this terrible, crimson-like color." pic.twitter.com/aZE3Gvbw8R — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 29, 2021

Hopefully, there was some sort of spread involved in this bet. Tennessee hasn’t beaten its dominant SEC rival since 2006, with Alabama winning the last 15 meetings in this annual series.