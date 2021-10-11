Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Is Pulling For Red Sox Vs. Rays In MLB Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones will be rooting for the hometown baseball team Monday night.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback threw his support behind the Boston Red Sox during his latest weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”

Though he acknowledged he isn’t the biggest baseball fan, Jones said he actually has a familial connection to the Sox, who are looking to close out the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

“The Red Sox, I definitely grew up actually watching them,” said Jones, a Jacksonville, Fla., native. “My grandfather was a huge Red Sox fan. I’m glad to see them doing well and hope they can pull out this series.”

#Patriots QB Mac Jones on watching baseball growing up:



Hours after Jones and the Patriots rallied to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 on Sunday, the Red Sox pulled off a dramatic victory over the Rays, winning 6-4 in 13 innings on a walk-off home run by catcher Christian Vazquez. That win gave Boston a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five ALDS.

Ahead of Game 4, Red Sox manager Alex Cora received an encouraging text from Patriots coach Bill Belichick.