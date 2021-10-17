Why Red Sox Are Comfortable Sending Out Eduardo Rodriguez In Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

So far this postseason, the results have been mixed with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Boston Red Sox.

He’ll get the ball again Monday in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, and manager Alex Cora is plenty comfortable with the decision.

Rodriguez has pitched twice this postseason for the Sox: Game 1 of the AL Division Series, and Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a quick hook in Game 1, getting pulled after just 1 2/3 innings after giving up two runs on as many hits.

But he bounced back in the clincher against the Rays, striking out six while allowing two runs on three hits with no walks over five innings. That rebound inspired optimism in his manager.

“I think Eddie did a good job in the last one,” Cora told reporters Sunday, via MassLive. “Like I said, the first one in Tampa, it was more about where we were bullpen-wise and we took him out very aggressively, of course, with two outs in the second. But I think the last one with command and the stuff, he was really good. We feel comfortable with him going tomorrow.?

He’ll face a tough Houston Astros lineup in ALCS Game 3 at Fenway Park, but a long outing from him would be huge for the Red Sox.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage on NESN beginning at 7 p.m. ET and postgame immediately following the final out.