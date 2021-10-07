Why This Mac Jones Play From Bucs Game Impressed Julian Edelman

'The kid looks poised'

by

Julian Edelman loves what he’s seen from Mac Jones.

During Tuesday’s “Inside the NFL” episode, Edelman broke down a particularly impressive play that Jones made during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter, with the New England Patriots facing a 2nd-and-19 two plays after a Mike Onwenu holding penalty, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for 16 yards.

Later in the drive, after another Onwenu hold, Jones again hit Bourne for a 16-yard gain. The drive eventually resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for the Patriots.

Watch Edelman talk about Jones in the video below:

Yes, the Patriots lost to Brady and the Bucs, but Jones offered more evidence that he might be a worthy heir to the G.O.A.T.

New England will visit the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

More Football:

Super Bowl Picks: NESN Staff Predictions As 2020 NFL Season Begins
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark
Previous Article

Bruce Cassidy Evaluates Linus Ullmark’s Start For Bruins In Preseason Finale
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez (left) and first baseman Bobby Dalbec
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Christian Vázquez Returns For ALDS Game 1

Picked For You

Related