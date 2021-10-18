Why Was Bill Belichick Bloodied On Sidelines During Patriots-Cowboys?

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick looked a little worse for wear during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Throughout the game, the New England Patriots head coach appeared bloodied both on his nose and lips. And, no, it had nothing to do with the beating delivered by Dak Prescott, who enjoyed a record-setting performance at Gillette Stadium.

(You can click here to see a photo of Belichick’s face.)

Belichick on Monday morning was asked to explain why his face looked the way it did.

“Yeah, I’ll be alright,” he said during a “Greg Hill Show” interview, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

Let the speculation begin.

Belichick and the Patriots will need to dust themselves off after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss and prepare for next weekend when they’ll host the New York Jets.