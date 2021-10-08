NESN Logo Sign In

If you watched Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday night, you probably noticed a few Tampa Bay Rays players eating some popcorn during the seventh inning.

It’s not something you see every day, but they certainly looked to be enjoying themselves while playing the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field.

us watching that randy home run on repeat ? pic.twitter.com/5nAmZT7bev — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 8, 2021

Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz and Manuel Margot were caught by the FS1 broadcast enjoying more than just their 5-0 lead. After the Rays’ eventual win, Cruz, naturally, was asked about their snack.

“They always have popcorn there, but today was the second time I started eating,” Cruz told reporters, via Boston.com. “I was hungry. It was like 11 o’clock. We normally start the game a little early. Around that time I already have dinner, so I was hungry. That was why I take that.

“We were winning by five runs, so let me eat my popcorn and enjoy it.”

Cruz went 1-for-4 in Tampa Bay’s victory, and he made his one hit count when he smacked a home run off the catwalk.