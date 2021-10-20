Will Jaylen Brown Start For Celtics In Season Opener Vs. Knicks?

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown is back for the Boston Celtics’ season opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Head coach Ime Udoka confirmed to reporters that Brown will play for Boston at Madison Square Garden and looks “impressively fine”, per longtime NBA reporter Keith Smith.

Brown only has practiced with the Celtics the last two days and just returned to the team after a bout with COVID-19. His status for the opener was questionable due to the timing of his positive test and subsequent recovery, but he cleared protocols and obviously feels well enough to play.

“I feel good, considering,” Brown told reporters. “I feel awesome, to be honest. I’m excited.”

There was some concern about a risk of injury after returning from quarantine, but the Celtics themselves tweeted Brown would be back in the mix for opening night.

Brown also noted the Celtics have an inhaler on hand should he need it. Jayson Tatum, who contracted COVID-19 last season, used one for several months after recovering.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in what will be a busy day for Boston sports.