Josh Taylor is running out of time.

The Boston Red Sox reliever on Sunday was moved to the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. That designation came a day after Alex Cora revealed Taylor was unavailable in a loss to the New York Yankees due to a back injury severe enough that it would require an MRI.

Now, with three games left in the regular season, it looks like he may not return to the Red Sox. Prior to Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, Cora told reporters Taylor has yet to return to baseball activities.

“It hasn’t progressed the way we thought,” Cora said. “Without throwing, we don’t know. We have to be patient and let’s see what happens. But as of now, I don’t see (how) it’s going to happen tomorrow, you know what I mean?”

Taylor has appeared in 61 games for the Red Sox this season, posting a 3.40 ERA through 47 2/3 innings.

There was a much more positive update on Garrett Whitlock, who was moved to the 10-day injured list with pectoral tightness Sept. 21. He threw a bullpen session Friday, and the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as they wait to see how he recovers from it.

If all goes well, Whitlock — who has a 1.99 ERA through 72 1/3 innings (45 games) of relief this season– could return to play Saturday or Sunday.