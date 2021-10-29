With Jack Eichel Sweepstakes Heating Up, Should Bruins Get Involved?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jack Eichel and Buffalo Sabres situation has been messy to say the least.

The 25-year-old hasn’t hit the ice yet this season and has been the center of trade talks dating back to last year but nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

When healthy Eichel has proven himself to be one of the top centers in the NHL never scoring less than 24 goals in a year — aside from last season when he played 21 games — and even topped out at 36 during the 2019-20 campaign in 68 games.

The Eichel trade saga seemed to heat up Friday night with rumors pointing to a potential deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, but nothing is set in stone yet begging the question, should the Boston Bruins toss their hat in the ring?

The North Chelmsford native and former Boston University Terrier has ties to the area, a relationship with former Sabre and current Bruins left winger Taylor Hall and also has said all the right things about a potential pairing. But could it actually happen?

Well, that could be tough.

Eichel is on the fourth year of a mammoth eight-year $80 million dollar contract and the Bruins at the moment have less than a million dollars in cap space so some real maneuvering would need to be done.