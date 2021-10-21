Would Chris Sale Be Comfortable Pitching For Red Sox In ALCS Game 7?

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale always is ready to be there when the Red Sox need him, even if it means pitching on short rest.

The Red Sox southpaw tossed 5 1/3 innings in Boston’s 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. Sale struck out seven batters and provided the Red Sox a chance to win, but Boston’s offense went cold.

The series now shifts back to Houston for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. Nathan Eovaldi will start Friday’s game at Minute Maid Park, but it’s unclear who would pitch for the Sox in Game 7 should the series go the distance.

As for Sale, he’s ready to pitch at any point in any game.

“I’ll pitch tomorrow if I have to,” Sale told reporters after Wednesday’s loss, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “I got nothing else going on for the next six months. It’s all hands on deck. It doesn’t matter what we — everyone is available to play in any position. It doesn’t matter.”

It certainly is no surprise Sale is approaching it with that sort of mentality.

The Red Sox has an off day Thursday, so Sale will be able to get a day of rest. While it’s probably a safe bet that he won’t start Game 7, he may be available out of the bullpen for Game 6.