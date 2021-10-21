Xander Bogaerts Has Blunt Take On Red Sox’s Offensive Woes In ALCS

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are heading into a must-win Game 6 as the American League Championship Series picks back up in Houston on Friday. Boston finds itself in this situation having dropped two of three games at Fenway Park, thus turning a 2-1 series advantage into a 3-2 lead for the Astros.

After blasting four home runs in a victory in Game 3, the Red Sox allowed a pair of nine-run games to the opposition in their two consecutive losses. Along the way, the home team was out-hit 23-8.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts offered a blunt take on the team’s offensive woes in speaking to reporters Thursday.

“It really, really sucks, the timing of it, because they were really important games,” he said, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Obviously, all are, but there were two at home that we definitely needed at least to split one of these two. But it didn’t happen that way, and we still have Game 6 and Game 7 hopefully the next day. We can still get hot. We’ve done it before. Maybe just a two-game stretch.”

Bogaerts was an offensive bright spot for Boston in Game 4, as his two-run solo home run in the first inning was the only time any Red Sox players crossed the plate. But he was quieted Wednesday, going 0-for-4.

Despite their recent showing, the Red Sox believe they are prepared to keep their season alive at Minute Maid Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. NESN will air an hour of pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. and have postgame coverage immediately following the final out.