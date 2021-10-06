NESN Logo Sign In

In the first inning of Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton thought he had a home run, but ended up getting a long single off of the Green Monster.

So when the Red Sox went to the plate, Xander Bogaerts showed him how it’s done. Bogaerts took an 88.8 mph changeup from Gerrit Cole deep to center field for his third career postseason home run.

XANDER SETS THE TONE. pic.twitter.com/ObS9mP8Qr2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 6, 2021

The blast, which scored Rafael Devers, traveled 427 feet and came off the bat at 108 mph, giving Boston a 2-0 lead.

That’s quite a welcome back to Boston.