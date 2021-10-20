Xander Bogaerts Hits First-Inning Homer, Sets Red Sox Franchise Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts delivered Boston’s most recent long ball deep into the night at Fenway Park during Tuesday’s Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Bogaerts sent a 83 mph slider from Houston Astros starter Zack Greinke 413 feet to the Green Monster seats in left field. It erased Boston’s previous one-run deficit and gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the first inning while scoring Rafael Devers (walk).

Check it out:

XANDER INTO THE BOSTON NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ChJu45cOOM — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 20, 2021

The Red Sox now have a franchise-record 21 home runs in the postseason despite Tuesday’s Game 4 being just their ninth playoff game. They’re coming off a Game 3 win in which they recorded four.