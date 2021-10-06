Yankees Broadcaster Hilariously Botches Giancarlo Stanton Single Call

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps Matt Vasgersian can find some solace in the fact he wasn’t the only one fooled in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park.

Yankees radio play-by-play man John Sterling also thought Giancarlo Stanton went yard against the Red Sox in the opening frame of the American League Wild Card Game. But New York’s designated hitter actually put it off the Green Monster and settled for a long, loud single.

Sterling was beyond perplexed when he saw Stanton standing on first base after clobbering a Nathan Eovaldi slider.

“The pitch to Stanton — drilled, there it goes!” Sterling said. “Deep left field, it is high, it is far, it is gone out of the ballpark! A Stantonian home run!

“Now, what did I do wrong? What did I see wrong? He’s at first base.”

Stanton roped a deep fly ball again in the sixth inning, and it resulted in another missed opportunity for New York. Aaron Judge tried to score all the way from first base but was nabbed at home following a great relay from Boston.

The Sox ultimately claimed a 6-2 win to advance to the divisional round. Stanton and Co., meanwhile, will be on vacation until February.