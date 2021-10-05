Yankees Will Have Potential Good Luck Charm On Hand For Wild Card Game

NESN Logo Sign In

We know at least one person in attendance at Fenway Park on Tuesday night will be rooting for the Yankees, and it’s someone who once upon a time delivered deep, deep heartache to Red Sox Nation.

According to Yes Network’s Jack Curry, Bucky Dent will be on hand when New York and Boston battle for the right to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the divisional round of the American League playoffs.

Dent hit a mere 40 home runs over the course of his 12-year Major League Baseball career, but one of them is among the most memorable in baseball history. Dent’s go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning of the 1978 tie-breaker game at Fenway Park lifted the Yankees to an American League East title. The Red Sox’s season ended on that early-October day, and they were forced to watch their longtime rival go on to win the World Series.

Curry noted he wasn’t sure if Dent will be sitting on the Green Monster, which the ’78 Fall Classic MVP’s iconic homer barely traveled over. But regardless of where Dent is situated Tuesday, the Bronx Bombers likely will view his presence as a source of good mojo.