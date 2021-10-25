Zach Ertz Fit Right In With New Offense As Cardinals Steamrolled Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

New offense, no problem for Zach Ertz.

The longtime Philadelphia Eagles tight end was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15 and appeared in his first game with his new team Sunday, since NFL rules prohibited him from playing the weekend he headed west. But he fit right into the offense as the Cardinals crushed the Houston Texans, 31-5.

Ertz reeled in three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, tying A.J. Green in yardage to lead the team in receiving.

Ertz so good don't it ?



(sorry had to say it once) pic.twitter.com/NsSHRyXEtT — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 24, 2021

“It was awesome,” Ertz said postgame, as seen on the CBS broadcast. “My goal coming in here was just to provide a spark to the team. Obviously they’re an amazing football team, a lot of talent on a football team. I just want to come in here and help each and every day. Obviously it’s been a whirlwind the past 10 days, coming from Philly, trying to get on the playbook, trying to get on the same page with Kyler (Murray) …. Overall, 7-0 is fun to be a part of.”

Ertz’s heroics also helped a pair of his teammates — DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt — earn the moral victory against their former team in their first meeting against each other.

The Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL.