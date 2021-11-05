Aaron Rodgers Tries To Explain His Side Of COVID-19 Vaccine Story

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers broke his silence Friday — in a big way.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. Shortly after that news broke earlier this week, it was reported Rodgers was not vaccinated with one of the three main COVID vaccines.

Rodgers took plenty of heat after he said in August he was “immunized” after he was asked about his vaccination status.

The reigning NFL MVP got a chance to tell his side of the story Friday when he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and he had plenty to say.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now. I appreciate the opportunity to tell my side of the story,” Rodgers began.

“I didn’t lie in my initial press conference. During that time, it was a very witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it and what it meant if they said it was a personal decision — at the time, my plan was to say that I had been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. … Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther, I’m somebody who is a critical thinker. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and make choices for your own body and not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say ‘You have to do something.’ Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Rodgers then explained that he did a lot of offseason research into the vaccines which is what led him to his decision.