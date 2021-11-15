NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers can thank A.J. Dillon for their win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Dillon rushed for 66 yards and both Packers touchdowns — in the fourth quarter — on 21 carries in a 17-0 blanking of the Seahawks on Sunday. He saw an increased role in the second half of the game after 2020 Pro Bowler Aaron Jones exited with a knee injury.

A second-round pick out of Boston College in 2020, Dillon has appeared in all 10 games for the Packers this season but had yet to find the end zone while on the run. He now has 421 rushing yards on the season after posting 242 rushing yards through 11 games in 2020.