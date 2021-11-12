NESN Logo Sign In

Two members of the Boston Red Sox earned some hardware this season, despite falling just short of a World Series berth.

Both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers took home Silver Slugger Awards for the American League, Major League Baseball on Thursday announced.

It was the fourth time in his career that Bogaerts earned the designation, but his counterpart at third base received the honor for the first time after five years in the majors.

Their manager shared his praise on Twitter after news broke.

“Xander/Carita we are proud of you,” Alex Cora tweeted out.

Xander/Carita we are proud of you. — Alex (@ac13alex) November 12, 2021

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe also was a finalist.