Alex Nedeljkovic played one of the best games of his career.

The Boston Bruins welcomed the Detroit Red Wings to TD Garden on Tuesday night but came up short and fell by a 2-1 score.

The Detroit netminder made 41 saves in the winning effort, including an impressive blocker save to keep the Bruins off the board.

