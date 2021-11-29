Anton Blidh Injury: Forward To Be Evaluated After Big Hit Vs. Canucks

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Anton Blidh had a storybook start to Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, but it didn’t end as well for the Boston Bruins forward.

Blidh, who tied the game for Boston with a first-period goal, took a big hit from Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson into the boards with less than five minutes left.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided an update on the forward after the 3-2 win.

“Upper body, no concussion or anything like that,” Cassidy said, pointing to his shoulder area while speaking. “He’s sore right now and he may miss time, he may not. But that’s something that we’ll have to look at tomorrow.”

There was some good that came out of the play, since it led to the power play that resulted in David Pastrnak’s winning goal. But Blidh has been an impact player for Boston this month, so it would be a loss for him to miss any significant time.