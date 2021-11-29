Anton Blidh Scored First Goal Of Season Vs. Canucks And It Was Perfect

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Anton Blidh hadn’t scored in eight appearances for the Boston Bruins this season. It turns out, he was just waiting for the perfect moment.

And that’s what he got when he scored at 5:51 of the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. It was a real beauty, as Blidh deked past two Vancouver defenders and fired a wrist shot from beyond the left circle.

The Bruins desperately needed a point after allowing Tanner Pearson to get the Canucks on the board early. And to add another layer to the whole affair, Vancouver went with former Bruin Jaroslav Halak in net.

You know what they say: one perfectly-executed, game-tying goal against your former teammate is worth a thousand.