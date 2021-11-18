NESN Logo Sign In

In September, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters the “entire organization” was vaccinated against COVID-19. But it turns out that claim may not have been true.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday published an investigation into the vaccination status of wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, revealed Brown’s girlfriend had asked him to procure fake vaccination cards because the star was “worried about the vaccine’s potential negative effects on his body.”

Ruiz, who could not fulfill the request, said Brown later admitted to buying fake vaccine cards for himself and his girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau. The chef ultimately moved to Los Angeles in September because Brown “became furious” when Ruiz submitted a request for payment, and Brown allegedly owes him $10,000.

This is where another face familiar to New England Patriots fans enters the story — Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s personal trainer and co-founder of TB12, visited Brown’s house to work with the receiver after his knee surgery, and took a photo of the card, presumably to send to the team to verify vaccination status.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown’s attorney said the wideout is vaccinated.

Spoke with Antonio Brown?s attorney Sean Burstyn, who maintains that Brown is, in fact, vaccinated. He said, ?Be like Antonio brown and get the vaccine.? https://t.co/VogdCgFZ93 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

The use of a fake card could land Brown in trouble beyond the NFL, where his case will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy, according to Stroud. The creation or use of a fake vaccination card is a felony and could result in fines and up to five years in prison.