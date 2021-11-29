Are 2021 Patriots Bill Belichick’s Best-Ever Coaching Job?

NESN Logo Sign In

Could it be Bill Belichick somehow manages to scale new heights as New England Patriots head coach?

ESPN’s Rex Ryan argued Monday on “Get Up” the 2021 Patriots represent the best coaching job of Belichick’s storied NFL career. After a slow start, the Patriots have won six consecutive games, and their 8-4 record have them atop the AFC East standings and a half game out of first place in the AFC playoff picture. Ryan believes Belichick’s work in positioning rookie quarterback Mac Jones for NFL success and reconstructing New England’s defense is nothing short of masterful.

“This I think is his best job coaching in his entire career,” Ryan said. “Part of it is, that Mac Jones, he (Belichick) doesn’t ask him to do things that aren’t his strength. So he’s got a rookie quarterback looking like he played in the league for 10 years.

“Make no mistake why New England is where they’re at: because they can play defense. They’re No. 1 currently in the NFL. Bill Belichick five times in his career as a head coach has been No. 1 in the NFL on defense. And by the way, they’ve been No. 2 in the NFL on defense five times also. ? I’m just saying this team right here is going to go places because of their defense.”

Ryan has been gushing over Belichick in the aftermath of their Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans, as the comments he offered Monday mirror those he delivered hours earlier following the game.

Since taking charge of the Patriots in 2000, Belichick has led New England to six Super Bowl championships, three runner-up finishes and 19 winning seasons. All those Ws offer plenty of fodder for debate over Belichick’s best work, but at least we know where Ryan stands.