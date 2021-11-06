Astros Reported Offer To Carlos Correa Makes It Seem Star Won’t Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Carlos Correa is expected to be one of the biggest free agents to hit the open market this offseason, and given Saturday’s developments from the Houston Astros, he seems one step closer to getting there.

The Astros reportedly offered Correa, one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball, a five-year deal worth $160 million ($32 million per season), as first reported by Fox 26’s Mark Berman. And while that average annual value is respectable, and the total value would be the third-highest among shortstops, it’s highly unlikely the 27-year-old will settle for a modest five-year agreement.

After all, other players around the league are receiving deals of much longer terms.

For example, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis, 22, signed a 14-year deal worth $340 million. Fellow shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was the same age as Correa when signing his contract with the New York Mets, signed a 10-year agreement worth $341 million.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts each signed 12-year deals, too. Those are the type of players with whom Correa is comparable.

We can’t help but think Correa will scoff at the idea of Saturday’s reported deal given the term. Others around the league, including one of baseball’s most well-known reporters, Jon Heyman, sure did.

“Pretty clear, unless something changes dramatically, Correa will be playing elsewhere next year,” Heyman tweeted Saturday.