Astros Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 6 Online, On TV

Will the World Series end Tuesday night?

by

If the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, they’ll need to do it on the road.

The series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 when the Astros look to tie the Fall Classic 3-3 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros took care of business 9-5 on Sunday night in Game 5 and hope to force a Game 7.

Can the Braves finish it off? Or will their 3-1 lead diminish? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Astros Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

More Baseball:

Here’s Who Made MiLB.com’s Red Sox Organization All-Star Team (And Who Didn’t)
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty
Previous Article

Why Devin McCourty Believes Patriots Have Found ‘Blueprint’ For Success
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron
Next Article

Patrice Bergeron Misses Practice, But There’s No Need To Worry

Picked For You

Related