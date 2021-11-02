Astros Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 6 Online, On TV

If the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, they’ll need to do it on the road.

The series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 when the Astros look to tie the Fall Classic 3-3 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros took care of business 9-5 on Sunday night in Game 5 and hope to force a Game 7.

Can the Braves finish it off? Or will their 3-1 lead diminish? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Astros Game 6 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live