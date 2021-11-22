Austin Ekeler Broke Through Six Steelers Defenders For Third TD Of Night

NESN Logo Sign In

You would think after he scored two touchdowns, the Pittsburgh Steelers would try to make more of an effort with regards to stopping Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

And on what turned into Ekeler’s third score of the night, they got pretty close. But Ekeler caught a short pass from Justin Herbert and sped past pretty much the entire Steelers defense en route to the end zone to give the Chargers a 23-10 lead in the third quarter.

Austin Ekeler was MOVING for his third TD of the night ?



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/hjfioC8WAB — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 22, 2021

For some context, the touchdown probability of that pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was just 1.5%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Ekeler also had a six-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 10-yard receiving score in the second.