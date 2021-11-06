Auston Matthews, William Nylander Leading Maple Leafs Against Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Auston Matthews and William Nylander have been the best players for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

The center has been viewed as the best player for Toronto and is showing that his wrist injury won’t hold him back, totaling six points in eight games this season.

Nylander has been the best player on the Maple Leafs this year in terms of scoring. The 25-year-old has nine points in 11 games, looking to add in the matchup with the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

