Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lines, Pairings

TD Garden will be the site of a 2011 Stanley Cup Final rematch Sunday night.

Following Friday afternoon’s ugly showing against the New York Rangers, the Bruins will try to get back in the win column against the Canucks. It’s a favorable matchup for Boston, as Vancouver currently is tied for the fourth-fewest points in the NHL.

With Trent Frederic drawing back into the lineup, the Bruins’ bottom six will look a bit different. The 2016 first-round pick is expected to center Boston’s third line with Nick Foligno and Karson Kuhlman on his left and right, respectively. In turn, Tomas Nosek will center the Bruins’ fourth line, which leaves Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula as the odd men out Sunday.

A familiar face will be in between the pipes for the opposition. Jaroslav Halak, who spent three seasons in Boston before leaving for Vancouver this past offseason, is set to make his fifth start for the Canucks.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Canucks-Bruins tilt:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-7-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Trent Frederic–Karson Kuhlman

Anton Blidh–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar

Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly–Jakub Zboril