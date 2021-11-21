Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flames Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins and the Flames both will be on the second leg of back-to-backs when they meet Sunday night at TD Garden.

Boston and Calgary each earned a 5-2 victory Saturday. The B’s extended their win streak to three games in Philadelphia against the Flyers, while the Flames notched their second triumph in a row on Long Island.

The Bruins will reunite with a pair of old friends as their busy weekend wraps up. Milan Lucic, who played the first eight seasons of his NHL career in Boston, is projected to man Calgary’s fourth line left wing. Dan Vladar, who was traded by the Bruins to the Flames in late July, is slated to be in between the pipes for the visitors.

Boston is expected to trot out the same 18 skaters deployed for Saturday’s game. Jeremy Swayman will be in net for the first time in a week.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (9-5-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Nick Foligno

Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Craig Smith

Anton Blidh–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar

Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly–Jakub Zboril