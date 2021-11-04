After what seems like an eternity, the Bruins return to action Thursday night.
Boston will host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden after a five-day layoff. The Bruins last played Saturday and came away with a shootout win over the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have dropped their last three games.
As for the lines, head coach Bruce Cassidy will stick with Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak as the top unit. He was unsure last week after swapping Craig Smith, who will take his usual place on the second line, with Pastrnak to help generate some offense.
Jeremy Swayman will start between the pipes in search of his second win of the season.
NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.
BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Curtis Lazar
Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Karson Kuhlman
Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly–Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
DETROIT RED WINGS (4-4-2)
Robby Fabbri–Michael Rasmussen–Lucas Raymond
Filip Zadina–Pius Suter–Adam Erne
Vladisalv Namestnikov–Joe Veleno–Sam Gagner
Givani Smith–Mitchell Stephens–Carter Rowney
Dan Dekeyser–Mortiz Seider
Nick Leddy–Filip Hronek
Marc Staal–Jordan Oesterle
Alex Nedeljkovic