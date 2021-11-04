NESN Logo Sign In

After what seems like an eternity, the Bruins return to action Thursday night.

Boston will host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden after a five-day layoff. The Bruins last played Saturday and came away with a shootout win over the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have dropped their last three games.

As for the lines, head coach Bruce Cassidy will stick with Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak as the top unit. He was unsure last week after swapping Craig Smith, who will take his usual place on the second line, with Pastrnak to help generate some offense.

Jeremy Swayman will start between the pipes in search of his second win of the season.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. If you’re on the go, you can stream the game on Watch NESN Live.

BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Curtis Lazar

Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Karson Kuhlman

Derek Forbort–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly–Connor Clifton