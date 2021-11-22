Bill Belichick Believes This Underrated Defender Is One Of Patriots’ Best Players

NESN Logo Sign In

When assigning credit for the New England Patriots’ defensive resurgence, don’t forget to give Adrian Phillips his due.

Head coach Bill Belichick did just that Monday, speaking for nearly five minutes about the veteran safety’s impact and importance.

“This is one of our best players and one of our most versatile players,” Belichick said. “And he almost always does the right thing. When something comes up, maybe you haven’t covered it, maybe you haven’t exactly gone through that situation or that particular way of blocking — crack block or something has unfolded — he almost always does the right thing.”

Belichick said Phillips is “a lot like (Patrick) Chung,” the versatile safety/linebacker hybrid who was a cornerstone on three Super Bowl-winning defenses. Belichick once called Chung “one of the pillars of our program and truly in the upper echelon of the many greats I have had the privilege to coach,” so any comparison to him is high praise.

“Stuff happens, and he’s got a decision to make, it’s maybe a little gray, and he just does the right thing,” Belichick said of Phillips, who’s made game-altering plays in coverage and run defense. “He does what you would want him to do without really telling him exactly what to do in that situation. So all that’s impressive.”

Belichick lauded Phillips’ “instinctiveness and anticipation,” which he said have been evident since his days at the University of Texas. Phillips went on to play his first six seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers — earning a first-team All-Pro nod as a special teamer in 2018 — before signing with the Patriots last offseason.

In his first season in New England, the state of the Patriots’ depleted roster forced Phillips into a full-time linebacker role, playing 624 of his 747 defensive snaps as an inside linebacker or edge rusher. Despite weighing in at just 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, he more than held his own, leading all Patriots defenders with 107 tackles and seven tackles for loss.