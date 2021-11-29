Bill Belichick Breaks Down Challenge Josh Allen Presents Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will have their hands full next Monday night when they wrap up Week 13 in upstate New York.

The current AFC leaders will try to maintain their position atop the division standings when they meet the Buffalo Bills for the first time this season. Buffalo will be coming off a 25-point road rout of the New Orleans Saints, a game that saw Josh Allen throw for 260 yards with four touchdowns.

Arm talent hardly is the only thing Allen brings to the table, though. Bill Belichick on Monday explained why the fourth-year pro can be so difficult to defend.

“He can throw it. He can extend plays,” Belichick said on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “His experience level has made him a really smart quarterback, doing a lot of little things — like things with the cadence, audibling, seeing blitzes, anticipating them and sliding the protection over to pick them up, things like that. He’s a smart player. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s got a great arm. Hard to tackle. Can make all the throws. He’s got good leadership and toughness out there. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”

Allen gave the Patriots all sorts of trouble the last time these division foes met. The 2018 first-round pick threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns as the Bills cruised to a 38-9 road win in Week 16 last season.

Of course, New England has vastly improved since late December of last year, especially on the defensive side of the ball. So we should see a much more tightly contested tilt this time around.