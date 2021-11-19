Bill Belichick Clearly Encouraged By Chemistry In Patriots Locker Room

NESN Logo Sign In

Over the last five weeks, it’s become clear just how close-knit the New England Patriots are.

The Patriots earned a 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night to claim their fifth victory in a row. Before and after the game, New England players spoke about how this year’s group is especially close.

“They’ve done a great job all year staying positive, and we all believe in each other and that’s the most important part,” rookie quarterback Mac Jones said when asked about the Patriots offense during his postgame news conference. “It’s the best team sport there is and I think our offensive unit really has that family feel to it and we love each other and we play together and we play for each other so we just have to keep doing that.”

On Monday morning, Bill Belichick was asked whether he agrees with that sentiment.

“The relationship with the players is always a very special one,” Belichick said. “It’s not something, as a coach, that you can orchestrate. I think it just has to happen. Hopefully, you put players together that will be able to form those kinds of relationships, trust, camaraderie, and all those things, but it’s not anything you can legislate. It just kind of has to happen. I’m glad it’s happening, and I’m glad they do have that feeling because I do think there’s a chemistry that goes with communication, anticipation, knowing what the other guy’s doing and him knowing what you’re doing and being able to play aggressively with all that.

“It’s a good thing. I’m glad they feel that way, and I’m glad that’s developing. It takes time. It takes some success. It’s not something you can talk about, and it magically happens. You need to back it up with some results that reinforce what you’re doing, what they’re feeling.”

It’s easy to get along when things are going well, as they currently are for the Patriots. That they’ve stayed so tight despite a rocky start indicates the comradery will remain throughout the season.