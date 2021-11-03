Bill Belichick Gives Typical Answer To Question About Quiet Trade Deadline

New England made no moves before the deadline

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — There must be some explanation for why the 4-4 New England Patriots didn’t do anything ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, right?

Well, of course, but Bill Belichick wasn’t about to give one Wednesday morning.

The Patriots head coach was asked about not just his team’s deadline activity, but also about what was a quiet trade deadline around the NFL. His answer was … typical Belichick.

“Just working on trying to get ready for Carolina,” Belichick said. “You’d have to ask the other teams that. I don’t know what they thought.”

Fair enough.

Belichick spent much of his news conference praising the Panthers, particularly the team’s defense and talented offense, which features star running back Christian McCaffrey and receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. McCaffrey returned to practice Wednesday and could play Sunday in Carolina if activated off injured reserve.

Belichick also was asked about former Patriot and current Panther Stephon Gilmore but largely pointed back toward prior statements made about the star cornerback.

The Patriots and Panthers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

