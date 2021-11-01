Bill Belichick Doesn’t Sound Happy About Jerry Tillery Hit On Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick seemingly has an issue with Jerry Tillery’s controversial hit on Mac Jones.

In case you missed it, Tillery, a defensive lineman for the Chargers, drilled Jones well after the whistle during the first half in Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium. Somehow, someway, the officials did not flag Los Angeles for roughing the passer.

New England Patriots center David Andrews was miffed about the play during his postgame press conference. Jones largely deflected questions about it, instead focusing on things he could’ve done better in New England’s huge 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Belichick was asked about the hit during a Monday morning “Greg Hill Show” interview.

“The league certainly made a lot of protecting the players — player safety and all that,” Belichick said during his WEEI appearance, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Particularly the quarterback. I think you’d have to talk to the league, and (referee) Ron Tobert, about that one.”

Belichick and the Patriots have a legitimate gripe.

Tillery should have been penalized and, more importantly, could have hurt Jones. If nothing else, the non-call underscores the frustrating inconsistency with which officials enforce roughing the passer penalties.