NESN Logo Sign In

For the second day in a row, macaroni and cheese was a hot topic at Gillette Stadium. And Bill Belichick couldn’t care less.

As you might’ve heard, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon on Tuesday went on a wild anti-mac n’ cheese rant when asked to identify his favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. His remarks proved divisive, with some around the NFL agreeing with him and others, like New England safety Devin McCourty, admonishing his teammate over the controversial take.

Belichick, clearly under the weather, was asked about it at the beginning of his Wednesday news conference and delivered a very predictable response.

Reporter: “Bill, there seems to be some controversy on your team with Matthew Judon’s statement about macaroni and cheese. A lot of controversy today. How do you feel about macaroni and cheese as a side dish.”

Belichick: “Yeah, I’m good.”

Check out the exchange, which occurs at the beginning of the video below:

Fair enough!